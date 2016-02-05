Skip to content
Braceville
For 10 years, Braceville man has been writing books inspired by horse sanctuary
Trumbull Co. community prone to flooding needs solution when it rains
Braceville police looking for suspect of multiple thefts in Trumbull Co.
Newton Falls ignores petition, plans to take over township land
Braceville Twp. residents line up to sign petition to keep land
More Braceville Headlines
2 sentenced in fraud convictions related to Braceville traffic stop
Suspect pleads guilty to charge in Braceville traffic stop
2 men stopped with credit card machine in Braceville plead guilty
Southington firefighters respond to 3 back-to-back crashes
Investigators: Braceville man charged with sex crimes commits suicide
Ohio EPA approves funding for Trumbull Co. water line project
Five departments respond to welding shop fire in Leavittsburg
One of 5 men arrested in Braceville traffic stop appears in court
Grand jury indicts men arrested in Braceville traffic stop
Meeting held in Warren to discuss Trumbull Co. water line project