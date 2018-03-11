Skip to content
Boardman
Pinwheels planted for prevention of child abuse in the Valley
Lawyer says Boardman man not guilty of rape ‘by reason of insanity’
Boardman Park is hosting the perfect pair: Pancakes and syrup
Serving subs for Boardman High School Athletic Department
Food & Wine magazine names Boardman coffee shop as one of Ohio’s best
More Boardman Headlines
Report: Fight at Boardman home led to suspect being held at gunpoint
Boardman pharmacist loses license, sentenced for diluting drugs
Report: Woman leaves purse with stolen IDs at Boardman Home Depot
Police make several OVI arrests during St. Patrick Day stops
Boardman Schools looking at cutting teachers, programs if levy fails
Several fire departments around Valley spend day fighting brush fires
Valley customers say they’ll miss Toys R Us
Woman sentenced for stealing from Boardman business
Checkpoint planned on St. Patrick’s Day in Boardman
Sold-out Boardman pizza cook-off raises money for autism