Boardman-high-school
Boardman’s O’Halloran named Ohio Swimming Coach of the Year
Aulizia caps off Boardman career with 3rd and 5th place finishes at State
Packers’ Linsley returns home, honored at Boardman
Boardman grad Linsley cashes in with Packers
Barringer scores 23, helping Poland move to 8-0
More Boardman-high-school Headlines
Wooley powers Canfield to overtime win over Boardman
Local talent shines in United Way Holiday Basketball Classic
United Way Classic tips Saturday in Poland
Boardman pounds Lakeside, 42-6, behind 3 O’Horo TDs
Thomas, Hale lead Canfield past Boardman in Sectionals
Boardman rallies, edges Ursuline in 2OT on O’Horo TD pass
Harding rallies, but Boardman bounces back for 28-21 win
Canfield strikes twice in second quarter, downs Boardman 17-7
South Range soccer battles for 1-1 draw with Boardman
Powell keeps Hubbard Volleyball undefeated