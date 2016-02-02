Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Black History Month
Hidden History: Slave cemetery uncovered in Maryland
Hidden History: Face jugs of Edgefield County
Hidden History: First African-American sheriff since Reconstruction
Hidden History: Indianapolis reverend recalls lessons learned from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Hidden History: One man’s bones tell a story of slavery
More Black History Month Headlines
Hidden History: The history of Eatonville
Hidden History: ‘Ellis Island’ for African-Americans
Local leaders talk politics, black history at Youngstown salad feast
Youngstown’s East High to recognize Black History year-round
2016 African-American History Month events