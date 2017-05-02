Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Beaver Township
Several fire departments around Valley spend day fighting brush fires
Crash on Route 11 delays traffic in Beaver Township
Boardman marching band surprises woman for her 100th birthday
Crews contain barn fire in Mahoning County
Newspaper delivery driver reports man exposed himself to her in Beaver Twp.
More Beaver Township Headlines
Police: Driver charged after car crashes into Beaver Twp. house
Man suspected of living in US illegally picked up in Beaver Twp.
South Range Elementary students learn about fire safety
Fire departments respond to garage fire in Beaver Twp.
9 arrested during Mahoning County sex sting
2 taken to hospital after 5-car pile-up on State Route 164
Woman who solicited Beaver Twp. cop for nachos back in jail
Construction vehicle, teen driver involved in Beaver Twp. crash
Man killed in fatal motorcycle crash in Beaver Township
Beaver Township home narrowly misses tree damage