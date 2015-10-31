Skip to content
Bazetta
Freezin’ for a reason: People in Bazetta take the plunge to raise money for athletes
Search called off Monday for missing boater at Mosquito Lake
Frustrated drivers report traffic nightmare in Bazetta Township
Dozens soak up the end of summer at Mosquito Lake
Bazetta fire chief: New station will save money, shorten response time
Bazetta man hospitalized after motorcycle crash
Bazetta man, charged with injecting fiancee with heroin, appears in court
Heavy rainfall leads to flooding across Trumbull County
Bazetta couple appears in court, charged with shooting heroin in front of child
Bazetta PD: Man shot up fiancee with heroin while daughter nearby
Family recounts narrowly escaping Bazetta car fire
Photos: Bazetta Walmart car fire damage
Car catches fire in Bazetta Walmart parking lot
Local school districts, governments to put spending info online
Bazetta first responders help supply local food pantry