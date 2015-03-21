Skip to content
Autism
East Liverpool hosts 2nd annual Walk for Autism Speaks
Kite festival in Austintown increases autism awareness
Construction begins on elevator at high school in Youngstown
Mahoning Valley Pizza Cookoff benefits children with autism
Girard man charged after trash, urine, feces found in home
Students with autism find perfect gifts for loved ones
Youngstown school district moves students, one mom upset
Canfield businesses raise money to fight autism
Autism Resource Fair held in Boardman