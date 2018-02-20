Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Austintown
Austintown police: Suspect stabbed man in the back
2 women arrested during undercover Austintown sex sting
People all around the Valley walk the streets in celebration of St. Patty’s Day
Homebuilding sees local boom despite overall drop
Austintown Fitch Concert Choir to perform at Carnegie Hall
More Austintown Headlines
Patrol confirms 15 vehicles involved in I-80 pileup in Austintown
In light of St. Patrick’s Day, people dress in green to raise money for cancer research
Water boil alert lifted for areas in Youngstown and Austintown
4 people arrested during Austintown prostitution investigation
Route 11 reopens in Austintown after 4-car crash
Austintown business to offer free CCW training for teachers
Austintown home invasion suspects plead not guilty to charges
Austintown trustees to parents: Stay out of police officers’ way
Austintown PD: 2 angry family members arrested during school lockdown
Man robbed, hit with car after meeting couple for Letgo deal in Austintown