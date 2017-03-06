Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Austintown-fitch-high-school
Behind a 24-point 4th quarter, Fitch defeats Ursuline
Hunter scores 33 as Fitch overpowers Harding
Hunter paces Fitch to season opening win
Local schools, businesses honor Valley’s veterans
Fitch hangs tough, but falls to Massillon 38-28
More Austintown-fitch-high-school Headlines
HIGHLIGHTS: Austintown Fitch downs East 38-7
Hubbard Boys Soccer outlasts Fitch
Zielinski, Lumsden TDs lead Fitch to 35-20 win at Harding
Powell leads Hubbard Volleyball past Fitch
Austintown High School Band donates old uniforms to Michigan school
Valley Valedictorians 2017: Austintown Fitch High School
Austintown Fitch HS gets national recognition for healthy lunches
Fuller K’s 8; Fitch shuts out Harding
Luknis highlights Fitch’s win over Howland
Safety concerns close Austintown Fitch auditorium