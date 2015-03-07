Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Auction
Liberty holds vehicle auction to raise money for township
Niles PD auctioning off impounded vehicles to generate revenue
Columbiana jewelry store ordered to be sold at auction
Columbiana school to raise funds through auction
Salem Hills golf course to remain open under lease agreement
More Auction Headlines
Salem golf course, bought by farmer, could be closed
Old Springfield Elementary holds auction to empty school
4-H members take spotlight at Canfield Fair
At the Canfield Fair: Purchase an animal and support 4-H
Salem auctions off 6 years of old equipment
Annual Goodwill auction held at Stambaugh Auditorium