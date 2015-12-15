Skip to content
Arson
Woman accused of setting fire to Youngstown apartments
Seman’s lawyers: Take death penalty off the table
Sharon fire chief: ‘Stop lighting up houses’
Marshals conducting arson investigation for Mercer Co. barn fires
Georgia drug ring suspect arrested, again
More Arson Headlines
Sharon fire chief says fire is suspicious
Youngstown man faces more charges in November fire incident
Youngstown tragedy remembered 1 year later
Youngstown man, accused of trying to burn girlfriend’s house, appears in court
Youngstown man indicted on arson, attempted murder charges
Seman complains of unfair treatment in jail at trial hearing
4 charged in Boardman restaurant burning must register in arson database
Surveillance video shows man setting south-side Youngstown fire
Seman appears for pretrial in Youngstown arson-murder case
Youngstown woman loses home after second fire