Arrested
Hermitage couple arrested for stealing credit card information
Police: Woman arrested after threats against Sharon woman
Howland High junior charged with making school threat
West Farmington teenager charged with rape
Police: Grove City woman arrested for putting nail under woman’s tire
More Arrested Headlines
Campbell man arrested in child pornography investigation
Wanted fugitive surrenders to Boardman Police
Police arrest Boardman man, wanted for jewelry theft
Ohio EPA approves landfill expansion in New Springfield
Police: Suspects used stolen cards to rack up $26,000 in purchases
Warren man charged with misconduct at an emergency
Youngstown woman accused of leaving 3 kids home alone
Campbell man arrested after stabbing
New Castle couple arrested in North Beaver Township murder
Kinsman man at center of Purple Heart controversy in trouble again