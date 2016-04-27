Skip to content
Arrest
Warren man charged with lying to police about his identity
Warren man charged with burglarizing Dodge Street home
Man charged in connection with New Castle shooting
Mother arrested at Canfield Sheetz on drug, child endangering charges
Warren PD: Cleveland man hits, chokes woman in front of her young son
More Arrest Headlines
Columbiana man charged with breaking into Austintown restaurant
Suspect leads Warren police on chase through apartments
16 arrested during OVI checkpoints in Youngstown, Boardman
Police: Niles man charged after striking girlfriend with pistol
Police: Sharon woman threatened to ‘turn this place into Afghanistan’
4 arrested after drug raid of East Liverpool home
Former Youngstown Inspiring Minds director indicted on drug charges
New Castle nursing home employee charged with abusing patients
Police: Youngstown man jailed on multiple charges
Former Warren teacher jailed on drug charges