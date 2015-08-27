Skip to content
New Castle
Alesha Bell
Man charged in death of Warren teen faces prison time
Man pleads not guilty to new charges in death of Warren teen
Man faces additional charges in death of Warren teen
Ashtabula Co. grand jury charges man in finding of Warren teen’s body
Sheriff: Human remains at Ashtabula Co. house are of Warren teen
More Alesha Bell Headlines
More info to come Thursday in Ashtabula Co. human bones case
Prayer walk for Alesha Bell in Warren