Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Akron
Akron postal workers sentenced for stealing drugs from mail
Two children in critical condition after overnight house fire in Akron
Akron police chief quits amid questions about role in probe
Heroin Project: Howland grad produces play on her hometown’s epidemic
Police take items from home near site of deadly Akron fire
More Akron Headlines
Troopers seize $68K in oxycodone pills during traffic stop
Body found on conveyor belt at Akron recycling center
Authorities: Man dead in woods near Akron brutally attacked
Hoban displays dominance; Howland’s eliminated
Trump to speak at University of Akron
Fans greet LeBron James as he comes home to Akron
South Range falls one win short in State Title game
Canfield wins Rubber City showdown with Poland
Harding grad Brown leads Akron past YSU
Chipotle E. coli outbreak has local customers concerned