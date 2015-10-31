Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Akron-children's-hospital
Akron Children’s Hospital patients treated like superheroes
Dance marathon at YSU offers hope to those at Akron Children’s Hospital
Mooney senior collects coloring books, crayons for Purple Cat
Child rushed to hospital after incident in pool
Babies addicted to drugs nursed back to health at Boardman hospitals
More Akron-children's-hospital Headlines
Volunteers cuddle with newborns at Akron Children’s Hospital
Lawn mower accidents common with kids, but can be prevented
Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman places final beam in expansion
Boardman business hopes to make up for dwindling summer donations
Prescription for construction success at Akron Children’s Hospital
Warren Police: Child stabbed in the hand with syringe
Akron Children’s event benefits kids with terminal illness
Akron Children’s breaks ground on expansion project
Hometown Heroes: Woman plays Santa to kids at Akron Children’s
Valley firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’ with donations for Akron Children’s