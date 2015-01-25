Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Airport
Businesses prepare for wave of travelers from daily Chicago flights
FAA investigating Allegiant Air ahead of schedule
Youngstown-Warren airport announces service to Chicago
Youngstown Warren Regional Airport gets new look
After Brussels attack, Pittsburgh airport examining security
More Airport Headlines
Allegiant to offer new service from Akron/Canton airport in May
Vienna airport hoping for Chicago flights by April 1
Youngstown airport gets tentative approval for daily Chicago service
Youngstown airport gets tentative approval for daily Chicago service
Extra competition causing no long-term problems for Youngstown-Warren airport
Allegiant Air pilots to get large pay bump
Travelers heed warning, airport empty
Department of Transportation to take action against Aerodynamics Incorporated