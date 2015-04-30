Skip to content
Aaron-young
New Mill Creek commissioners receive applause from community members
Screening committee interviews 7 candidates for Mill Creek Park Board
Mill Creek MetroParks meeting gets out of hand
Mill Creek picketers converge on Mahoning County Courthouse
Mill Creek Park executive director talks layoffs, plans for park’s future
Group fills Mill Creek Park Board meeting, continues protesting management
Mill Creek holds first board meeting since round of layoffs
Mill Creek Park director: “I have no interest or intent on resigning”
Group working to repeal Mill Creek Park levy to meet
Group calls for repeal of Mill Creek Park levy, removal of director
Fixing water problems at Mill Creek Park could be costly
Mill Creek awaiting report on 12-week Lake Newport water test
Cookbook set plan in motion to replace Lanterman’s Mill wheel