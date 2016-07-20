Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
2016 Republican National Convention
Cleveland holding ‘thank you party’ for Republican National Convention
Poland man arrested during protest at RNC
Crews cleaning up Cleveland, RNC wraps up Friday
Pride for area sports teams demonstrated during RNC
Struthers native organizes events for RNC goers in Cleveland
More 2016 Republican National Convention Headlines
Volunteers offer resources during RNC for sex trafficking victims
Day 4: RNC closes with Trump triumph – questions on party unity
Cleveland vendors find political memorabilia popular during RNC
Group offers free hugs outside Republican National Convention
Congressman Kelly strongly considers running for governor of PA
Caitlyn Jenner: Harder coming out as Republican
Unity of Republican Party stressed as November election approaches
YSU honorary delegates see another side of the RNC
Lordstown students visit C-Span studio, learn about GOP Convention
Crowds fill room for House Speaker’s Ohio committee talk