YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State standout running back Jaleel McLaughlin will enter the 2023 NFL Draft, after he made the announcement on Twitter.

“To YSU, I’m so thankful for y’all. I can’t thank y’all enough for the experience you all have given me. We’re FAMILY. Y’all will always have a major place in my heart. With that being said, I’m thankful to announce that I am delcaring for the 2023 NFL Draft,” McLaughlin posted on Twitter.

The 2021 first-team All-MVFC and third-team All-America selection rushed for 1,588 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Penguins this season. McLaughlin was recently named a finalist for the Watler Payton Award, also affectionately known as the Heisman of the FCS.

In a 25-22 loss to Missouri State, McLaughlin would set a new all-time NCAA rushing record after passing the mark set by Mount Union’s Nate Kmic (8,074 yards).

In his three seasons with Youngstown State, McLaughlin rushed for 3,424 yards and 30 touchdowns.