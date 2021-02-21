YSU allowing fans to attend spring football games

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – YSU announced Sunday they received details from the Ohio Dept. of Health to allow a limited amount of fans to attend YSU Football games this spring.
The stadium will be allowed to host 3,600 fans for each of the four homes games.
- University of Northern Illinois – Feb. 27
- Southern Illinois – March 6
- University of South Dakota – March 20
- University of North Dakota – March 27
All games are set to start at noon.
Game tickets are available through the Athletic Ticket Office by calling (330) 941-1978, online at YSUsports.com or in person at the ticket office from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting on Monday.
There are no in-person ticket sales on game day. Tickets are $20.
YSU students are eligible to receive a free game ticket. Student tickets will be available starting on Monday for the upcoming contest against UNI at the Stambaugh Stadium ticket office with a valid student ID.
There will be no tailgating for the spring football season.
For more information, contact the YSU Athletic Ticket Office at (330) 941-1978.