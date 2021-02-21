YSU allowing fans to attend spring football games

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - Boardman senior Raegan Burkey is the epitome of a student-athlete.

She does it all for the Spartans as a five-sport athlete and straight-A student. Plus, she scored a 33 on her ACT, which ranks in the 99th percentile nationwide.

Juggling multiple sports and homework on the same night is no problem for Raegan. Her accomplishments make her an easy choice for our "Student Athlete of the Week."

"I love to compete," Burkey said. "Part of the reason I love track and field so much is it's a competition against other people and against yourself as well."

Raegan is a relentless competitor and is always looking for her next challenge. She never really slows down and is on track to graduate with 14 varsity letters in five different sports. Whether it's basketball, soccer, volleyball, track or cross country, she has stayed plenty busy.

"At times it was overwhelming," Burkey said. "I would go run a cross country meet and then get in the car and drive to my volleyball game or I would go to a cross country practice and right after I would go to volleyball practice or cross country practice then volleyball game. So it was pretty busy but my family and everybody stepped up and we made it work."

On the basketball court, Raegan is a two-year captain praised for her work ethic and leadership.Earlier this month, she reached a major milestone, scoring her 1,000th career point.

"It was almost surreal. I just remember I started to jog back to my position on defense and then my teammates all ran up to me and I was like, 'Oh, it really just happened.' So it was super exciting," she said.

Raegan will continue her athletic career in college. She's heading to Bowling Green on scholarship to compete in both track and cross country next year. She carries a 4.0 GPA at Boardman and wants to study business administration and attend law school one day.

"My grades are really important to me so I always have to make sure I juggle my school and sports," Burkey said. "Overall, I've learned so much in my time at Boardman and I credit that to my amazing teachers and the faculty at Boardman."