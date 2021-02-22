YSU allowing fans to attend spring football games

The stadium will be allowed to host 3,600 fans for each of the four home games

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – YSU announced Sunday they received details from the Ohio Dept. of Health to allow a limited amount of fans to attend YSU Football games this spring.

Fans can cheer on the penguins in person beginning Saturday, Feb. 27.

“I’m excited. I think the students are ready to get back involved with the athletics here at YSU. It’s a great opportunity to able to go, even in the cold, to go support our Penguins,” said YSU sophomore Sabrina Bartholomew.

The stadium will be allowed to host 3,600 fans for each of the four home games.

University of Northern Illinois – Feb. 27

Southern Illinois – March 6

University of South Dakota – March 20

University of North Dakota – March 27

All games are set to start at noon.

Not only are students excited but alumni are, too. Dana Nicholson said she’s been going to games and tailgates for years.

“I’m just glad to have a little bit of sense of normalcy back, and I’m just excited to go back to the game and cheer on the Penguins,” Nicholson said.

Game tickets are available through the Athletic Ticket Office by calling (330) 941-1978, online at YSUsports.com or in person at the ticket office from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting on Monday.

There are no in-person ticket sales on game day. Tickets are $20.

YSU students are eligible to receive a free game ticket. Student tickets will be available starting on Monday for the upcoming contest against UNI at the Stambaugh Stadium ticket office with a valid student ID.

Freshman Alex Price is getting a ticket. He went to YSU football games when his brother was a student, but this will be the first game he will attend as a Penguin himself.

“Now, I’m excited as a student to finally get to go. With it being canceled in the fall, it was a little upsetting, but I’m glad we get to have the spring,” Price said.

All three fans understood having to wait a bit to cheer on their team in person. They’re optimistic the football team will have a great spring season.

“They’ve had time to grow with the program, meet the program, get experience, especially after traveling this past weekend. I think having a second game at home and now being able to have fans there and seeing your family and friends up in the stands, I think that’s a great booster for everybody,” Bartholomew said.

There will be no tailgating for the spring football season.

For more information, contact the YSU Athletic Ticket Office at (330) 941-1978.