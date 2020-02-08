Welcome home: New YSU football coach Doug Phillips speaks to media

Doug Phillips met with the media for the first time Saturday as the new YSU head football coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – New Youngstown State University football Head Coach Doug Phillips met with the media on Saturday for his introductory press conference after officially being named the new head man on Friday.

Phillips spent the past three seasons on the University of Cincinnati football staff, most recently as the team’s running backs coach.

He previously coached at Youngstown State as a graduate assistant in 1991 and 1992 for current YSU President Jim Tressel.

Phillips becomes the eighth coach in school history.

He served as head football coach at Springfield (1997-2000) and Salem (2001-05) high schools, helping turn around both programs.