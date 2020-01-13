‘We fight together’: Rival teams unite to fight cancer

They'll be wearing special "We Fight" uniforms during their basketball match-ups on Tuesday

(WYTV) – Valley rivals, the Columbiana Clippers and Lisbon Blue Devils, are teaming up to fight cancer this week.

On Tuesday, they will have a double header for their boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams.

Even though the two teams are rivals on the court, they are using this game as a special event to fight cancer. They even have special uniforms for the occasion.

“We’re having a cancer awareness game, and what we’re really trying to do is generate interest in a benefit for community members in both Lisbon and Columbiana,” said Columbiana Boys Basketball Coach Todd Johnson.

Both boys teams’ head coaches have had their lives impacted by cancer and decided to come together for this benefit.

“Both me and Todd have lost our mothers to cancer,” said Lisbon Boys Basketball Coach Chris Huckshold.

Huckshold lost his mother recently while Johnson lost his a few years ago.

“We sat down as a family and, you know, in this day and age in coaching, you affect kids every day, but sometimes you have that ability to use your platform to maybe affect a community, a school, something bigger,” Huckshold said.

The two coaches went with purple and pink themes to support their mothers’ fight against cancer.

They’ll be wearing special “We Fight” uniforms during their match up. Lisbon will be the away team and will wear black and purple, while Columbiana will be the home team wearing white and pink.

Fans can purchase “We Fight Cancer” shirts for $10. There will also be a lottery basket at the game, as well as a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds going toward families in each community who have been affected by cancer.

“To raise money for people that are struggling with this disease, I just think it’s so awesome. I think it sends a great message to our players that they can step up and do something positive and use basketball as an opportunity to do that,” said Columbiana Girls Basketball Coach Dave Crimson.

There will also be a lottery ticket basket at the game to be raffled off at halftime of the boys’ varsity game as well as a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds will support members of both communities.

“We’re all really excited about it. I know the girls are really excited about it. The coaches are really excited about it. It’s a great event that we’re going to be putting on,” said Lisbon Assistant Girls Basketball Coach Ryan Snyder.

The games are on Tuesday, January 14. Tip-off for the first game is at 5:30 p.m.