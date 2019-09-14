Watch: Struthers rolls past West Branch for 2nd win

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Despite trailing 10-0 at the half, the Howland Tigers came back for a thrilling 14-13 win over Poland Friday night. Garrett Deemer's touchdown with :10 remaining in the game was the difference in the end.

Mikey Kushner connected on a 35 yard field goal for the Bulldogs with 3:50 left in the 1st to give Poland a 3-0 lead.