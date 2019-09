Warren Harding will host Austintown Fitch in week four

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding fell to Massillon 49-7 Friday night.

Massillon featured Ohio State recruit Jayden Ballard who scored a touchdown in the game and blew a kiss to the cheerleaders.

Warren Harding will host Austintown Fitch in week four.