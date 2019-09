Malvern (2-1) travels to Ridgewood next Friday while Wellsville (2-1) heads to Leetonia to play the Bears

WELLSVILLE,OH (WKBN)- The Hornets beat Wellsville on the road in a low scoring affair Friday night, 6-0 .

The Hornets had four interceptions on defense and stopped the Tigers on the final drive of the game.

Malvern (2-1) travels to Ridgewood next Friday while Wellsville (2-1) heads to Leetonia to play the Bears.