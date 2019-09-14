Watch: Howland roars back for win over Poland with late Deemer TD

The Bulldogs visit the Tigers in week three action

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite trailing 10-0 at the half, the Howland Tigers came back for a thrilling 14-13 win over Poland Friday night. Garrett Deemer’s touchdown with :10 remaining in the game was the difference in the end.

Mikey Kushner connected on a 35 yard field goal for the Bulldogs with 3:50 left in the 1st to give Poland a 3-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Jake Rutana ran in a score from 30 yards out to extend the Poland lead to 10-0 with 8:31 left in the first half.

Howland cut the lead to 10-7 when Eric Babinchak ran in a score from 45 yards with 5:52 left in the third quarter to cap an 8 play, 83 yard drive.

Kushner connected with his second field goal of the game with a 34 yard kick with 11:55 left in the game to extend the Bulldog lead to 13-7.

Deemer then got the opportunity to play hero for the Tigers, running in the winning score from nine yards out with just :10 remaining.

