YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney came into week 10 with an outside shot of making the playoffs, but Austintown Fitch shut the door on those chances with a 27-14 victory over the Cardinals Friday night.

Fitch finishes the season with a 5-5 record and Mooney 4-6.

