East Palestine forfeit the game after three quarters

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana defeated East Palestine 82-0 Friday night. The Clippers led 14-0 just :31 into the game.

Columbiana finishes the season with a 7-3 record and will likely just miss the playoffs when the official pairings are announced this weekend.

