Watch as we surprise our 2021 Student Athlete of the Year!

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For nearly 40 years, we’ve honored the best and brightest high school students in the Valley as part of our Student Athlete of the Week.

Watch the video above to see the surprise reveal of our Student Athlete of the Year!

This year, we received hundreds of nominations and chose 40 students that met our four criteria. They must excel in the classroom and be successful in sports. We’re looking leaders in their class and kids that give back to the community.

Poland senior Jackie Grisdale is one of those students who checks all of those boxes.

She competed in six different sports. She was a straight A-student, vice president of National Honor Society, secretary of her senior class and she’s racked up over 200 hours of volunteer work over the last four years.

All of that made her a perfect candidate to be Student Athlete of the Week.

But Grisdale is far more than that. She didn’t just play sports at Poland, she is the most decorated athlete in school history, graduating with 20 varsity letters!

In basketball, she broke four school records, won 100 games and has scored more points that any player in school history, boys or girls.

Grisdale was a First-Team All-Conference golfer, and has qualified for State three times in both track and cross country. She carried a perfect 4.0 GPA and was class valedictorian.

And for those reasons, Poland’s Jackie Grisdale is our 2021 Student Athlete of the Year.

Grisdale will also receive a $1,000 college scholarship thanks to the generous support of our year-long sponsors, Belleria Pizza and Italian Restaurant, Thiel College, Kufleitner Auto Group, TCF and the DeBartolo Corporation.

“I’m heading to Quinnipiac University in Connecticut to play basketball,” says Grisdale. “I’m so excited. It’s going to be such a great opportunity and a challenge for sure. But I’m ready to face it head on and use what I’ve learned so far and just keep growing as a person, and as an athlete. I can’t wait to see what comes next.”