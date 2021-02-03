Just how well do Bucs, Chiefs fans know their teams?

The Big Game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (KOIN) — The NFL is allowing 22,000 fans into Raymond James Stadium for this year’s Super Bowl, and with the big game being in Tampa, a lot of people were already there.

The Super Bowl is a big commitment for fans, financially and time-wise, and this year there’s an added strain of attending a big event during a pandemic. It’s also different since so many Buccaneer fans are already in town.

But just how well do these die-hard fans know their teams? We hit the streets in Tampa to find out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com