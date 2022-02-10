COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the many communities excited about the Cincinnati Bengals being in Super Bowl LVI is quarterback Joe Burrow’s hometown of The Plains, Ohio.

“It feels like we’re higher than Georgia pines down here in The Plains,” said Travis Brand, the owner of Gigi’s Country Kitchen. “It’s crazy.”

Several people at Brand’s restaurant in the town of 3,000 were talking about Burrow and the Bengals as they dined.

“What he has brought to this area is amazing,” said resident Tammy Hogsett. “He has brought hope. He has brought laughter. He has brought joy to the children in this area. I could cry talking about it because he has given all of these children an opportunity to see that they could do whatever they want. They can be whatever they want, and when you come from an area like this sometimes that’s difficult.”

Sam Smathers was Burrow’s youth football coach when the quarterback was in the 3rd through 6th grades. Smathers said he still gets goosebumps thinking about how Burrow and his team won the AFC championship.

“We’ve come to expect certain things when Joe’s on the field,” he said. “The rest of the world sees it now.”

Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.