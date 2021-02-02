Bruno Brothers Pizza is ready for game day and have plenty of options to choose from

(WYTV) – There are only two food groups almost everyone enjoys while watching The Big Game: pizza and wings.

Bruno Brothers Pizza is are ready for game day and have plenty of options to choose, not only on their menu, but how to enjoy the game.

Bruno Brothers is located in Boardman, Austintown and most recently opened up a location in Struthers.

All three offer takeout and delivery, but the Boardman location also includes Bar Bruno, which opened last year, as a great dine-in option.

Bar Bruno is exclusive to the Boardman location and even has its own menu in addition to the regular Bruno Brothers menu. The bar also includes various draft or bottled beer and great wine selections.

There are a total of six large screens, easily seen throughout the bar area, perfect for watching the game.

So whether you want to enjoy the Big Game from the comfort of your living room, or meet up with some friends at a bar, Bruno Brothers has you covered.

To place an order, you can visit the Bruno Brothers website, where you can also find great deals to save money on your game day order.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.

This segment is part of the show “Big Game Tailgate”, which airs Saturday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 p.m. on Fox Youngstown.