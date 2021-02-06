Big Game Bound live at 1 p.m. ET: How Chiefs plan to beat Tom Brady

TAMPA (WFLA) – Get ready for a history-making Super Bowl LV. This will be the first title game featuring just one team that entered the playoffs with a first-round bye since 2013. The last seven Super Bowls saw both contenders finish as a top-two seed in their conference.

Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid and TB’s Bruce Arians have only coached two games against each other, with each claiming one win. Both games were three-point contests, which is interestingly the point spread on the game in which KC is favored. Arians, 68, has already insisted he won’t retire regardless of how the Super Bowl ends, joking with reporters he’s “going for two.”

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians speak during Super Bowl 55 Opening Night, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (NFL via AP)

Former Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano was the Bears defensive coordinator last year when the Bucs lost to Chicago.

