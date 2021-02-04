Animals make their ‘predictions’ for Super Bowl picks

TAMPA, Fla. (KOIN) — Super Bowl LV is almost here and all the experts are getting their picks ready.

But who doesn’t love it when animals make the predictions?

Jane the river otter in Tampa has only been making predictions for a year so far, but so far she’s batting 1000. Her people have so much confidence in her, but it doesn’t hurt she picked the home team: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Nick the dolphin hasn’t lost in more than a year. The marine mammal didn’t hesitate in picking the Kansas City Chiefs.

The tie-breaker we met came down to Buffett the manatee. Weighing about 1,800 pounds, the veteran predicter has a 10-2 record — and this time he picked the hometown Bucs.