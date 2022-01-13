West Branch’s record setting senior named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch senior Steven Marra has his sights set on the wrestling state tournament this year.

“I’m very hungry,” Marra said. “I’ve been very close every year. I’ve beat a lot of state qualifiers every year so I know I’m there, it just hasn’t happened yet. Definitely very hungry this year for it.”

Marra is undefeated this season with each of his 19 wins coming by pin, but that’s far from the only thing he’s good at.

Marra is also a First Team All-State member of the football team. He rushed for over 1,200 yards this year and shattered the single-season school record with 37 touchdowns, helping to lead the Warriors to 13 wins and their second consecutive conference title.

“It was a lot of fun with everyone on the team. We all loved each other so much,” Marra said. “Breaking all the records and putting up all of those points was a lot of fun.”

Marra is also putting up BIG numbers in the classroom. He ranks in the top 10 of his senior class with a 3.97 GPA. He’s been a class officer for three years and is currently vice president of student council.

“It’s about not giving up and putting your hardest at everything you do,” Marra said. “It’s very humbling for me. I’m sure if you asked my parents they’d be way more proud than me. I’m very proud of what I’ve done so far in my career and I can’t wait to do things in the future.”