WATCH: Southern Local star surprised with Student Athlete of the Year award

Cam Grodhaus got a $1,000 scholarship to continue his academic and athletic career in college

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Student Athlete of the Week has been honoring the best and brightest high school students in the Valley for more than 40 years, making it the longest-running franchise in Youngstown television.

Among the hundreds of nominations we received this year, 40 were chosen as Student Athlete of the Week during the 2019-20 school year. Only one, however, would be named our Male Student Athlete of the Year.

Watch the video above to see the surprise reveal for Southern Local standout Cam Grodhaus.

Grodhaus was a three-sport athlete and straight-A student at Southern Local. He was a member of the National Honor Society, vice president of his senior class and he graduated with over 100 hours of volunteer service.

But Cam’s resume doesn’t end there. He didn’t just play basketball, he was a three-time captain and the team’s leading scorer with well over 1,000 career points.

Grodhaus also left his mark on the football field, shattering school records. In fact, no one at Southern Local has caught more passes for more yards, or more touchdowns than Cam Grodhaus.

In the classroom, he was a step above. Grodhaus carried a 4.2 GPA and has already earned 24 college credits.

He will continue his academic and athletic career this fall at Lake Erie College.

“When I got Student Athlete of the Week, you guys sent me flyers and stuff and they hung them up all around school,” Grodhaus said. “I already felt like that was one of the greatest awards I could get and then this just tops that.”

Grodhaus was named Student Athlete of the Year and was surprised in the studio Monday evening.

“I didn’t know it was coming,” Grodhaus said. “I was really excited and really thankful that you guys picked me out of all those students. All this is overwhelming.”