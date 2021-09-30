Warren JFK’s all-state defensive end named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK Senior Eddie Kiernan is a four-year letter winner and three-year team captain on the Eagles football team.

“It’s a sport that I think mimics life in a lot of ways,” Kiernan said. “It’s a hard way to explain to people that haven’t played it, but especially with football, when it comes to adversity. That mimics adversity in life. That’s why I really appreciate and why I really love football.”

Kiernan is an all-state, first-team all-conference and first-team all-county defensive end. Last season, he helped lead the Eagles to the state finals. Kiernan is also a member of the Eagles’ track and field team, competing in shot-put and discus.

“In track, it’s very footwork oriented, which that 1,000 percent translates to the football field,” he said. “The mentality you get from track, of just going every day and making slight improvements that also carries to the football field, and I think that carries through life.”

Kiernan is just as competitive in the classroom as he is on the field. He is ranked first in his class with a 4.43 GPA.

“To be an athlete, you have to be competitive, and I think, for me, that translates into the classroom,” Kiernan added. “A lot of my good friends get pretty good grades, and I think we kind of push each other to better ourselves.”

Kiernan is also a member of the National Honor Society and president of “The Wolves of Warren,” an organization made up of aspiring businessmen and women at JFK. Last year, the group helped with the renovation of the school’s gym floor.

“We helped reach out to sponsors to say ‘Hey, throw in $1,000, $2,000, $3,000 and we’ll put your company logo on the floor or put in a sign in the new gym.’ We assisted in the raising of over $100,000.”

Kiernan is in the process of applying to colleges but has his sights set on attending one of the Ivy Leagues.