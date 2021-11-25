Ursuline 3-sport standout, all-time leading passer named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There isn’t much that Ursuline Senior Brady Shannon can’t do.

Shannon is a four-year letter winner in football, baseball, and basketball. The all-conference quarterback is Ursuline’s all-time leading passer and holds four school records.

“It means a lot,” Shannon said. “There’s a lot of tradition at Ursuline. There’s been a lot of great athletes. So, I mean, I definitely want to be in the same category as those guys, to be one of the athletes that has come through Ursuline, but I also want to be known as someone who won games for this school in all three sports and was a great leader on and off the field.”

This season, Shannon lead the 10-3 Irish to the State Final Four. They take on Port Clinton Friday night.

“We’re obviously making a pretty good run in the playoffs right now and that was our goal this year and our end goal is a state championship, so it’s going pretty good so far,” Shannon said.

Shannon is just as impressive on the baseball field. Last season, he lead the Irish in nearly every hitting category, including doubles, triples, and on base percentage. On the mound, he led the team in ERA and was tied for wins. Shannon will be continuing his baseball career next year at the University of Central Florida. It was his goal to play somewhere down South.

“It’s warm down there. I don’t know if I tan,” he joked. “I’ll probably get pretty sunburnt down there, but hopefully I’ll adapt to it.”

On the court, Shannon was an all-conference selection his junior year and is closing in on 1,000 points.

Shannon also excels in the classroom, posting a 3.8 GPA.

“I always try my best to just stay on top of things in school, our of school, on the field and off,” he said.

In addition, Shannon is a student ambassador and volunteers with the football team.

“We helped pass out candy last year for Easter with the Youngstown city police, so that was pretty cool.”

