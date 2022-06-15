YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are four criteria that make a successful candidate for Student Athlete of the Week. They must excel in the classroom, succeed in sports, be leaders in their class and give back to the community.

This year, we had hundreds of nominations and 40 kids earned the title of Student Athlete of the Week. There can be, however, only one male Student Athlete of the Year! Watch the video above to see our surprise reveal to Bristol senior Nick Church.

Church was a 4.0 student and class valedictorian this spring. He was a four-year letter winner and captain for both the baseball and basketball team, a District Champion on the field and thousand point scorer on the court.

Church was class president for three years and volunteers in his free time with the Salvation Army, the State Highway Patrol, Mosquito State Park, and he’s helped build and donate bunk beds to those in need.

On Wednesday, we announced Nick Church as our 2022 Student Athlete of the Year.

“Honestly, I’m kind of speechless at the moment,” says Church. “It’s kind of surreal. I honestly didn’t expect this to happen.”

With the help of our season-long sponsors at The DeBartolo Corporation, Thiel College, Kufleitner Auto, and Belleria Pizza and Italian Restaurant, Gates will also receive a $1,000 college scholarship.

“I’m leaning towards going to Kent State for nursing, so this scholarship will definitely help me out big time,” says Church. “I didn’t think it would actually happen.”