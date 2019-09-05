Student Athlete: Zack Glavic

The Austintown Fitch senior is an All District defender on the soccer team with a 4.0 GPA.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Senior Zack Glavic is a “no-nonsense” kind of guy at Austintown Fitch.



But he wasn’t always that way. He’s a second-degree black belt in karate, which taught him the discipline and leadership he displays today. Zack’s a standout soccer player and straight-A student for the Falcons, and now, he’s our “33 Student Athlete of the Week”.

“When I’m out on the field, I’m usually the guy you hear the most,” said Glavic. “I just have the loud voice on the team and I just try to help motivate everyone else.”

Zack may not be the loudest player off the field but on it, his presence is certainly felt. He’s a four-year starter for the Falcons, leading the defense as an All District center back.

“I’ve always been more of a defensive guy due to me height and speed and I can win the ball in the air a lot more than other people can,” said Glavic. “I just have long legs where I can reach defensively. It’s just always been my role to not score as much as defend and get the ball up to guys who can score.”

Despite scoring just six goals in his high school career, Zack scored twice in this game against Mooney two weeks ago. Off the field, Zack leads the charge with a 4.0 GPA and is on track to be valedictorian at Fitch.

“Grades to me means more than athletics because my brain will get me through life more than my athletic ability.”

“My dad’s always told me hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard in the classroom and if you’re working hard in the classroom you’ll work even harder out on the soccer field.”

Zack is a leader both on and off the field. He’s a two-year captain on the soccer team and also President of National Honor Society.

“I enjoy people when they look up to me because it just helps me feel like I’m doing something right in the community. Where as if I just sat back I probably wouldn’t enjoy high school as much as I have.”