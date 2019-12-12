Student Athlete: Zach Rasile

The McDonald senior is an All State guard with multiple school and state records, along with a 4.0 GPA

MCDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re a high school basketball fan you know the name Zach Rasile.



He’s one of the best shooters in the state of Ohio who’s shattering the record books at McDonald. This past February, Zach set the state record for career three-pointers as a junior. This season, he’s averaging a staggering 40 points per game and by the way Zach is also a straight-A student, earning him the honor of our “33 Student Athlete of the Week”.

“Ya pretty much, anything inside a step of half court and I’m ready to shoot it,” said Rasile.

Four years ago, Zach burst onto the scene as a 14-year-old freshman that could shoot the lights out. In fact, Zach set the single-season state record in Ohio with 140 three-pointers, as a freshman, helping the Blue Devils win a District Title in Division IV.

“I kind of felt like, ‘Wow I can really play’ and I just kept working as hard as I could,” said Rasile.

Four years later, Zach is one of the most prolific shooters in Ohio high school history. Now with over 370 career triples and 2,100 points and counting. Zach also owns nine school records at McDonald.

“Personally I don’t care a whole lot to see my name in the rafters, I just like to be in the moment and just enjoy the game and hopefully come out with a win,”said Rasile.

“I kind of laugh when I’ll look back on my highlights and I see my dad [coach Jeff Rasile] jumping up and down and I’m kind of just on the court ready to play defense but I like to get hyped too and just enjoy the game.”

Just last month, Zach signed a full-ride scholarship to play basketball at Division 2 West Liberty. It’s a perfect fit for the sharp-shooting Rasile, who also hits the mark in the classroom with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“I think that’s a big accomplishment and I work hard in the classroom as well as on the court and I’m just happy that I maintained that 4.0 throughout my high school career,” he said.

“I think I want to be remembered as a winner and just a good kid who always worked hard and just did his best and always tried to help out the team.”