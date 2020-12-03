Student Athlete: Trey Metzka

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Struthers boys basketball team is off and running this season with a big win over Canfield Tuesday in their season opener.



Senior Trey Metzka is their leader, a sharp-shooting forward on the court and straight-A student off of it. He’s the complete package for the Wildcats and he’s our “Student Athlete of the Week.”



When your name’s Trey, you better be a good three-point shooter.



“Yeah, I didn’t have a choice, gotta learn how to shoot,” Metzka said. “I’ve kind of owned it. I think it fits well and I’ve learned to love it.”



At 6’5″, Trey has hit plenty of “Trey-balls” in his time with the Wildcats. Last season, he averaged 14 points per game while shooting over 42% from the three-point range and 76% from the foul line.



“At the end of the night if we win, I think I did my job and that will say all it needs to say about me,” Metzka said. “Numbers and stuff, I don’t really get caught up in that but if I can be known as a guy that had an important role on a winning team that’s the most important thing.”



Trey’s done plenty of winning with the Wildcats. Last season, he helped Struthers win 21 games and capture their first Conference title in eight years. They also finished as District Runners Up.



“I think this team does have the potential to be better than last year, the sky is the limit,” Metzka said. “We have some good talent returning, as well as young guys that are looking to step up that I think will surprise some people.”



Off the court, Trey ranks first in his class with a 4.0 GPA. Plus, he scored a 30 on his ACT, which ranks in the 93rd percentile nationwide. After high school, he plans to continue his basketball career in college.



“Grades mean a lot to me, it was something my parents put emphasis on from a young age so I’m grateful for that,” Metzka said. “It’s a huge honor to be the “33 Student Athlete of the Week.” I’ve seen many guys growing up receive this award and I’ve always worked hard in the classroom. This is something that in the back of my mind, I always wanted to achieve.”