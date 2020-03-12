Student Athlete: Sydney Fenstermaker

The Bristol senior is an All Conference and All State thrower for the Panthers who's on track to be valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – We’re about three weeks away from the high school track season here in Ohio and one athlete to keep your eye on this spring is Bristol senior Sydney Fenstermaker.

She made the podium last year at state and is poised to make a return trip to Columbus this year.

“I’m definitely a quiet and shy person but when it comes to anything competitiveness, I definitely kind of come out there and I’m a very competitive person.”

Quiet yet confident, when Sydney steps in the circle she’s all business. Years of hard work paid off last season when she qualified for the state track meet in Columbus. She ended up making the podium in shot put, finishing eighth in the state.

“It was a pretty awesome experience. I met some new people and the competition was a lot different there. It was a lot more nerve-racking but I think in the end it was a lot of fun.”

Sydney makes throwing a nearly nine pound shot put look easy. This spring, she’ll look to defend her conference titles in both the shot put and discus and will be a local favorite to get back to Columbus.

“I think that the experiences that I’ve had in the last few years are really going to help me this year but I have some pretty big plans for this season.”

Sydney is just as accomplished off the track serving as vice president of Beta Club with over 250 service hours over the last four years. She’s also first in her class with a 4.0 GPA and is on track to be valedictorian.

“The thought of getting a ‘B’ is like one of my worst nightmares, honestly. So I’m definitely very competitive athletically and academically.”