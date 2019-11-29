Student Athlete: Shane Cox

The Wilmington senior is an All Region linebacker for the Greyhounds with a 3.8 GPA

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa (WYTV) – Shane Cox was born to be a Greyhound.

“It’s been a dream come true, I mean ever since I was a kid I was wanting to be a captain on the Wilmington Area Greyhounds and it finally came true,” said Cox. “My dad was a Greyhound on the ’88 team that went to the state championship and just all through my childhood, I’d been hearing stories of Wilmington football.”

Shane’s childhood dreams have become reality, as he’s now a senior captain and All Region linebacker for the Greyhounds. Standing 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, he’s a force in the middle on defense, helping lead Wilmington to a perfect regular season. This weekend, they’re just one win away from getting back to the State Championship game for a third-straight year.

“I think we have potential to go to the state game, a lot of kids stepped up this year,” said Cox. “We lost a lot of kids from last year’s team but kids really stepped up this year and we’ve proved a lot of people wrong.”

Off the gridiron, Shane has proven to be an all-around athlete, as a role player on the basketball team and a District Qualifier in javelin. In other words, he’s not a fan of down time.

“It is wearing on your body but I think it keeps me going,” said Cox. “Otherwise, I’d sit at home and do nothing so it kind of keeps me on my feet.”

When it comes to the classroom, Shane is just as accomplished. He carries a 3.8 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society as well as Peer Leadership Club.

“Grades mean a lot to me and my parents are always on me about grades, grades, grades and they’re important,” he said. “You know, everyone says “student-athlete”, the student comes before the athlete, so that’s just what I try to go by.”