Student Athlete: Riley Britt

The Beaver Local senior is a First Team All-District soccer player with a 4.2 GPA and a 34 on her ACT

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Senior Riley Britt is the complete package at Beaver Local as a soccer and basketball standout.



She first started practicing with the high school soccer team in the sixth grade! Dedicated on the field and in the classroom, Britt is our “33 Student Athlete of the Week.”

“All my friends call me ‘Smiley Riley.’ That’s been my name since probably the fifth grade,” Britt said. “So that’s just what I’m known for, ‘Smiley Riley.'”

Britt can certainly light up a room or, in this case, a soccer field for the Beavers. She’s a First Team All-District and All-County midfielder with over 30 goals and 30 assists in her career.

“I’m just rooting for every single one of us and I am looking for that open player,” Britt said. “It’s never about me, it’s just about the team as a whole and I don’t think there’s a single girl on my team who would disagree with that. We’re all playing exactly the same.”

Britt is a natural leader on the field, serving as a rare three-year captain for the Beavers.

“Every single thing that I say on the field, and I do say a lot, is just directive,” she said.

Off the field, Britt hits the mark in the classroom with a 4.2 GPA and a 34 on her ACT. She also serves as vice president of the National Honor Society.

“Grades are huge to me, they mean more than everything,” Britt said. “Education is what’s going to get me to the next step and I push that for other kids. I’m always there to help my teammates and friends in school too because I know how important it is.”

Britt is always putting others before herself. In fact, she’s volunteered nearly 400 service hours over the past four years!

“I have a lot of different passions, it’s not just soccer and school, it’s helping others, basketball too and just friendships. Everything is really important to me,” she said.