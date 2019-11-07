Student Athlete: Rebecca Catlos

The Springfield senior is an All-County goalkeeper for the Tigers and is on track to be valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. That was the case for the Springfield girls’ soccer team last week as their dream season wrapped up in the Regional Tournament.

Senior Rebecca Catlos had a lot to do with their success this year protecting the goal for the Tigers. Plus, she’s a straight-A student and now, she’s our “33 Student Athlete of the Week.”

“I just love diving, I love catching the ball,” Catlos said. “I used to play flag football so just having a ball in my hand at all times is so fun to me. I love the outdoors so playing outside with all my friends. It’s definitely the best experience.”

Catlos fittingly wears the number #00, posting 11 shutouts over the past two years. In total, she’s racked up over 200 career saves, en route to All-County and All-Conference honors.

“You always have to stay focused and get ready for the shot because you never know, some teams might take shots close up, some teams farther away. So you just have to be ready and in position,” she said.

Catlos’ soccer career came to an end last week in a 1-0 loss to Bishop Rosecrans. She wrapped up her career with an astounding 27-6-2 record as a starter.

“This team will always be in my memories and all the achievements we got. So I’ll never forget this part of my life,” she said.

Plus, Catlos is a four-year starter on the softball team in the spring and also competes in basketball.

In the classroom, Catlos is on track to be valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA and also serves as secretary of her senior class.

“Grades mean so much to me. I’m always at home after practice, always studying, hitting the books,” Catlos said. “So grades are definitely a big factor in my life and have taught me discipline and time management. Sports have definitely helped me get the grades I want to achieve.”