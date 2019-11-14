Student Athlete: Quinn Pierson

The South Range senior is an All Ohio forward with 25 goals this season, along with a 3.7 GPA

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The South Range boys soccer team capped off an historic season last week with 19 wins and a Final Four appearance in Division III.

Leading the charge up front was the calm and steady Quinn Pierson.

The senior captain was a goal-scoring machine for the Raiders this year and he’s also a standout in the classroom, earning Quinn the honor of our 33 Student Athlete of the Week.

When you’re the youngest of five siblings, sometimes it’s hard to be heard. Quinn has more than made his mark at South Range.

“My parents kind of let me do what I want more, so it’s nice,” he said. “Seeing my siblings do good in school and with their sports drove me to want to do the same thing. Strive for greatness like they did.”

Quinn comes from a family of runners, but he’s been kicking around a soccer ball since age 5.

Now he’s an All District forward for the Raiders, who led his team with 25 goals this season.

He said there’s nothing like scoring a goal.

“It’s amazing just to look around after you score, and see all your teammates cheering and the fans celebrating in the stands. It’s really something.”

Quinn was a driving force in the Raiders tournament run. First, they won a District Championship, then a Regional Title and last Wednesday, Quinn scored the lone goal for the Raiders in the State Semifinals.

“It’s been a great ride. A lot of us have been playing together since we were really young, so it’s very meaningful to us to make it this far,” Pierson said.

He loves being part of South Range’s soccer legacy.

“It’s been fun. We’ve had some ups and downs, but mostly ups so it’s nice,” Pierson said. “The tradition we have here is amazing.”

Off the field, Quinn is just as accomplished. He carries a 3.7 GPA and is a member of student council and the National Honor Society.

“[Grades] mean a lot to me,” he said. “I always want to strive to do the best that I can, and make sure that I be the top at whatever I can do and I want to be the best.”