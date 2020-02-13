Student Athlete: Peyton Alazaus

The West Branch senior is a sharp-shooting captain on the basketball team, as well as a softball standout with a 4.0 GPA

BELOIT, Ohio (WYTV) – The West Branch girls are once again the team to beat heading to tournaments as the number one seed in the Division II Austintown District.

Senior Peyton Alazaus is one of their senior leaders who can shoot the lights out. Plus, she also hits the mark in the classroom, earning her the honor of our “33 Student Athlete of the Week.”

“Growing up with two brothers, I am a very competitive person. I hate to lose,” Alazaus said.

Cool, calm and collected, Alazaus is a sharp-shooting senior captain at West Branch with a deadly range from long distance.

“Well, I always try to aim for the back of the rim because good shooters are never short,” Alazaus said. “We’re always setting flair screens and all kinds of screens to get me open and if I’m open, I knock it down.”

Alazaus has knocked down three after three in her time with the Warriors. She holds school records for most threes in a game (7), most in a season (68) and just last Saturday, broke the school’s career three-point record with 154 and counting.

“It was really cool. It meant a lot because the countless hours that I’ve put in shooting with my teammates, my family, my coaches. It meant a lot,” she said.

On the softball diamond, Alazaus is a fearless third baseman. She’s a first-team All-Conference performer, helping the Warriors reach the state championship as a sophomore.

“I love both sports and I [really] love softball,” Alazaus said. “We want to win a league title and we want to get back to districts and win it and we have big plans this year.”

Off the field, Alazaus ranks first in her class with a 4.0 GPA. She also serves as treasurer of the National Honor Society.

“I definitely think grades are more important than sports because grades are going to take me a lot farther in life than sports will,” she said.